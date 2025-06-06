Gujarat Jeweller's Majestic Donation Lights Up Ayodhya Temple
Gujarat-based diamond merchant Mukesh Patel has donated elaborate ornaments, including 11 diamond crowns, to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. These valuable items were delivered via a chartered aircraft, underscoring Patel's substantial contribution to the ornamentation of the Ram Temple complex.
- Country:
- India
A prominent diamond merchant from Gujarat, Mukesh Patel, has made a significant contribution to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. According to the Vishva Hindu Parishad officials, Patel donated a range of valuable ornaments, including 11 intricately designed diamond crowns and a golden bow and arrow.
The Surat-based jeweller, who owns the esteemed Green Lab, has also provided necklaces, earrings, forehead tilaks, four large bows, and maces made from a combination of diamonds, gold, silver, and rubies. The donation was highlighted by VHP's national treasurer, Dinesh Newadia, who detailed the lavish items transported to Ayodhya aboard a special chartered flight.
This donation coincides with recent religious ceremonies at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, which included the consecration of 'Raja Ram'. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event, marking the temple's ongoing development, which has attracted several generous contributions from around the nation.
