Tragedy in Triumph: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Overshadows RCB's Celebrations

The celebrated cricket icon Rahul Dravid has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebration, which led to the death of 11 individuals.

Last Wednesday, a gathering of nearly 2.5 lakh fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium turned fatal, resulting in untimely fatalities and numerous injuries. Dravid, who once coached India's national team, voiced his dismay on NDTV about this occurrence in such a sport-loving city.

Following the incident, officials A Shankar and E S Jairam resigned from Karnataka State Cricket Association roles, citing moral accountability, while the team's marketing head, Nikhil Sosale, faced arrest over the event's mishandling.

(With inputs from agencies.)