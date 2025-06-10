Ragi Millet Noodles: The Perfect Blend of Health and Taste in Indian Kitchens
Hale & Hearty Ragi Millet Noodles offer a nutritious and Jain-friendly alternative in Indian kitchens. Blending Ragi and wheat flour, they are high in essential nutrients and are quick and easy to prepare, catering to health-conscious consumers and those seeking culturally rooted food options.
Indian kitchens are embracing a new addition: Ragi Millet Noodles by Hale & Hearty. These noodles are touted as a lifestyle upgrade for those prioritizing health without compromising on flavor. Combining 88% Ragi flour with 12% wheat flour, the product promises a perfect balance of taste, texture, and nutritional value.
Ragi, renowned as a super grain, is rich in calcium, iron, and essential amino acids. This makes the noodles an attractive option for health-conscious consumers across various age groups. The brand, spearheaded by Foram Shah, aims to make wholesome Jain-compliant meals enjoyable and accessible to all.
What distinguishes Hale & Hearty products is their commitment to natural quality. The noodles are sun-dried, maintaining flavor and nutrients without artificial preservatives. They come with a natural, Jain-friendly taste maker containing unique spices, offering a flavorful, quick-cooking meal option.
(With inputs from agencies.)
