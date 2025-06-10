Uttar Pradesh Honors Dalit Heroes with Memorials
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced plans to build a memorial for Dalit icon Maharaja Bijli Pasi in Lucknow. This move honors unsung heroes from marginalized communities. New statues and initiatives, including medical colleges and PAC battalions, celebrate historical figures' contributions to India's culture and heritage.
In a significant cultural acknowledgment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled plans for a memorial in Lucknow dedicated to Dalit icon Maharaja Bijli Pasi. Announced alongside the inauguration of Maharaja Suheldev's statue and various development projects, this initiative highlights historical figures often overlooked by previous administrations.
Adityanath emphasized the BJP government's commitment to honoring unsung heroes who have defended India's culture and traditions. With Maharaja Bijli Pasi's grand memorial under construction, the legacy of this 12th-century Dalit leader, renowned for his resistance against foreign invaders, is poised for recognition.
Further tributes include medical colleges and battalions named after figures like Rani Lakshmibai and Avantibai Lodhi, promoting respect for heritage and breaking from past subservience. A cultural center commemorating B R Ambedkar is also underway, set to provide educational opportunities to SC/ST students.
