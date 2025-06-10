Left Menu

Blazing Inferno Erupts in Nashville's Heart: Library Parking Garage Ablaze

A fire broke out in the parking garage of Nashville's main public library, leading to evacuations and significant structural damage. Despite fears, no injuries were reported. Investigations are underway as the library remains closed. The incident drew numerous firefighters who battled the blaze amidst exploding vehicles.

An early morning fire erupted in the parking garage of Nashville's main public library, casting a foreboding plume of smoke over downtown and prompting evacuations from a nearby hotel.

Witnesses described hearing explosions as vehicles inside the garage caught fire, including those used by the city for maintenance. Responding fire crews noted significant structural damage, with a ramp collapsing between the fourth and fifth levels. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A team of investigators is now examining the scene as operations at the library are temporarily halted. Near the library, residents recounted hearing loud blasts and witnessing cars engulfed in flames, while emergency responders worked tirelessly to contain the situation.

