India Moves to Ratify Landmark High Seas Treaty, Aiming for Ocean Sustainability

India plans to ratify the High Seas Treaty, a global agreement to protect biodiversity in international waters. At the UN Ocean Conference, Environment Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized India's dedication to ocean conservation and sustainable usage. India's initiatives focus on marine biodiversity, pollution reduction, and promoting ocean sustainability solutions.

  • Country:
  • India

India has announced its move to ratify the High Seas Treaty, signaling its commitment to the global effort for the protection and sustainable use of biodiversity in international waters. The treaty, adopted in June 2023, needs ratification by at least 60 countries to come into effect, and India is on the path to joining this crucial international agreement.

Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, speaking at the United Nations Ocean Conference, highlighted the ocean's vital role for Indian citizens and reinforced India's dedication to conserving marine biodiversity. Singh outlined India's support for the Nice Ocean Action Plan, which puts an emphasis on achieving Sustainable Development Goal 14 through innovative financing and inclusive partnerships.

As part of its ocean conservation efforts, India has launched initiatives like the Deep Ocean Mission to map and understand marine biodiversity. The country is also tackling challenges like plastic pollution and has proposed strategic actions for expanding marine protected areas. India's efforts focus on reducing marine pollution and supporting sustainable ocean governance through science-based policies.

