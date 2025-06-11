Shikara Race Revives Hope for Tourism in Kashmir

A shikara race was held at Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake on Wednesday, aiming to rejuvenate the tourism sector following the recent Pahalgam attack, officials reported.

The event was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo, and was organized by a private college group from Chandigarh, as stated by the officials.

The initiative seeks to enhance Jammu and Kashmir's tourism potential on both national and international stages, despite the setback from the April 22 attack, which resulted in 26 casualties.

Minister Itoo emphasized that the race signified more than just an event; it represented peace, unity, and the breathtaking beauty of J&K. Initiatives like this, she noted, help create positive narratives, drawing renewed focus and bolstering tourism.

The event received accolades from Itoo, who praised the college's students and management for their proactive role post-attack. The organizers maintained that, regardless of negative incidents, Kashmir remains a paradise on earth.