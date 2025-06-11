Historic Tagore Homestead Vandalized Amid Controversy
A mob vandalized the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh following a dispute between a visitor and museum staff. A Department of Archeology probe has been launched, temporarily closing the site. The site holds significant cultural value as Tagore penned many works there.
The ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district was vandalized by a mob, resulting in the formation of a three-member investigative committee, media sources reported Wednesday.
The conflict originated on June 8 when a visitor and an entrance employee clashed over a motorcycle parking fee at the Kachharibari, also known as the Rabindra Kachharibari or Rabindra Memorial Museum. The altercation reportedly led to the visitor being confined and assaulted, prompting a human chain protest by locals on Tuesday.
The Department of Archeology has temporarily closed visitor access to the site, awaiting a report from the investigative committee. The Kachharibari, located in Shahzadpur, holds significant cultural importance as Rabindranath Tagore, a Nobel laureate, authored many of his works while residing there.
