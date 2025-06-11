Historic Tagore Homestead Vandalized Amid Controversy

The ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district was vandalized by a mob, resulting in the formation of a three-member investigative committee, media sources reported Wednesday.

The conflict originated on June 8 when a visitor and an entrance employee clashed over a motorcycle parking fee at the Kachharibari, also known as the Rabindra Kachharibari or Rabindra Memorial Museum. The altercation reportedly led to the visitor being confined and assaulted, prompting a human chain protest by locals on Tuesday.

The Department of Archeology has temporarily closed visitor access to the site, awaiting a report from the investigative committee. The Kachharibari, located in Shahzadpur, holds significant cultural importance as Rabindranath Tagore, a Nobel laureate, authored many of his works while residing there.

(With inputs from agencies.)