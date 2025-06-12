Left Menu

Cultural Legacy Under Siege: Urgent Appeal to Protect Tagore's Heritage

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging strong intervention following the vandalisation of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral mansion in Bangladesh. The site, a beacon of creativity, was attacked amid a dispute. Banerjee calls for decisive action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his immediate intervention following the alleged vandalisation of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral mansion in Sirajganj, Bangladesh.

The incident, which took place on June 11, has been described by Banerjee as an attack not just on a building but on a significant cultural heritage site, a 'towering fountain of creativity' in the region. Local reports indicate the violence stemmed from a minor dispute over parking fees, escalating rapidly when a visitor was confined and assaulted, leading to local outrage.

Banerjee's letter emphasizes the global importance of Tagore's legacy and urges Modi to take strong diplomatic steps to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly. The BJP has accused groups like Jamaat-e-Islami of orchestrating the attack, while Bangladeshi authorities are investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

