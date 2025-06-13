Dharmendra Reminisces Being Replaced by Rajesh Khanna in 'Anand'

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra recently opened up about a professional disagreement with late director Hrishikesh Mukherjee, over being replaced by superstar Rajesh Khanna in the 1971 film 'Anand'. This movie, which featured Khanna alongside Amitabh Bachchan, remains one of Bollywood's classics.

Dharmendra, who was originally considered for the lead role, narrated to ANI his experience of confronting Mukherjee, albeit in an inebriated state. Recalling a journey to Bengaluru, Dharmendra shared how he learned of his replacement and how the situation left him bewildered at the time.

In a revealing conversation, he quoted his exchange with Mukherjee, expressing his disappointment and surprise. Despite this incident, Dharmendra maintains his respect for Mukherjee, acknowledging him as an exceptional filmmaker. Looking ahead, Dharmendra is set to collaborate with Arbaaz Khan in the upcoming film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se', expected in theaters by November 2025.