Mannara Chopra's Farewell to Father: A Family United in Grief

Actor Mannara Chopra bid farewell to her father, Raman Rai Handa, with a solemn ceremony in Mumbai. Family members, including Parineeti Chopra's father and Priyanka Chopra's brother, attended the funeral. Raman Rai Handa, a respected Delhi High Court lawyer, passed away at 72, leaving behind a legacy cherished by his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:47 IST
Demise of actor Mannara Chopra's father (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The funeral of actor Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. The ceremony saw attendance from notable family members, including Parineeti Chopra's father and Priyanka Chopra's brother, affirming the family's united front in this tragic time.

Online images and videos captured the heart-wrenching moment as Mannara and her sister, Mitali, clung to each other, overwhelmed with grief. Handa, a prominent figure in the legal community as a lawyer at the Delhi High Court, passed away on June 16 at the age of 72, marking the end of an era for the family.

Mannara personally announced the sad news on Instagram, reflecting her deep loss. "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family," she wrote. Global star Priyanka Chopra, Mannara's cousin, echoed this sentiment with a touching tribute to her uncle, expressing that he would forever remain in their hearts. Mannara, known for her roles in Bollywood and South Indian cinema, along with appearances in reality TV, continues to receive support from her fans and the entertainment fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

