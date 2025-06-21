International Yoga Day: Celebrating Health and Heritage in Uttar Pradesh

In a spirited celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga, Uttar Pradesh underscored the health benefits and cultural heritage of the ancient practice. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering in Gorakhpur, advocating for a sound mind and body through yoga.

Events across the state saw participation from key leaders, including Governor Anandiben Patel, who led a group session at the Raj Bhavan. The Deputy Chief Ministers were active in cities like Ghaziabad and Lucknow, reinforcing the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating Yoga Day to a global celebration starting in 2015. He stressed that yoga, rooted in India's Rishi tradition, is essential for achieving physical health and spiritual uplift. The event highlighted yoga's role in public welfare and connecting younger generations to their cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)