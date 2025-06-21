Left Menu

International Yoga Day: Celebrating Health and Heritage in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizing yoga's role in promoting health and spirituality. Governor Anandiben Patel and others participated statewide, highlighting yoga's cultural significance and the global impact led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:02 IST
International Yoga Day: Celebrating Health and Heritage in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga, Uttar Pradesh underscored the health benefits and cultural heritage of the ancient practice. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering in Gorakhpur, advocating for a sound mind and body through yoga.

Events across the state saw participation from key leaders, including Governor Anandiben Patel, who led a group session at the Raj Bhavan. The Deputy Chief Ministers were active in cities like Ghaziabad and Lucknow, reinforcing the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating Yoga Day to a global celebration starting in 2015. He stressed that yoga, rooted in India's Rishi tradition, is essential for achieving physical health and spiritual uplift. The event highlighted yoga's role in public welfare and connecting younger generations to their cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025