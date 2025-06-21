Left Menu

Voyage of Legacy: Sainik School Alumni Sail from NZ to India, Celebrating Yoga Day at Sea

Two alumni of Sainik School Korukonda, Commodore C Uday Bhaskar and Vice Admiral M S Pawar, celebrated International Yoga Day during their sea voyage from New Zealand to Visakhapatnam. The journey is a tribute to their alma mater's legacy as they promote Andhra Pradesh and Yoga internationally.

Two military veterans and alumni of Sainik School Korukonda, Commodore C Uday Bhaskar and Vice Admiral M S Pawar, celebrated Yoga Day at sea during a significant voyage from New Zealand to Visakhapatnam. Their journey highlights the rich legacy of their alma mater.

The sea voyage was marked by a unique celebration, featuring Captain CDNV Prasad and Colonel Kolsani Srinivas, both alumni, performing yoga on their 34-ft boat, Tystie, near the International Date Line. The trip underscores the cultural and historic ties of Andhra Pradesh, gaining spotlight on International Yoga Day.

The duo's journey also symbolically connects the naval heritage with the cultural essence of Andhra Pradesh. Their feat brings pride to the Sainik School community, as they navigate from New Zealand to India, embracing the rich cultural past of their beloved institution.

