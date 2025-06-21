Faculty Member at PGIMER Under Fire After Viral Video Allegation

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh is facing public scrutiny after a viral video purportedly showed a faculty member physically assaulting his 13-year-old adopted daughter.

The video reveals a man allegedly hitting the girl with an object, while she attempts to flee. The incident reportedly took place in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where the family was vacationing. The matter came to the forefront following a complaint expressing concerns for the girl's safety.

While the PGIMER has referred the complaint to the child helpline of the Chandigarh Police, it emphasized cooperation with authorities, labeling the situation as a family dispute. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought reports from the police and child welfare committee.

