Left Menu

Faculty Member at PGIMER Under Fire After Viral Video Allegation

The PGIMER in Chandigarh is embroiled in controversy following a viral video allegedly showing a faculty member abusing his adopted daughter. A complaint triggered involvement from child protection agencies and police. The institute claims it’s cooperating with authorities, while the incident has sparked a broader conversation on child welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:32 IST
Faculty Member at PGIMER Under Fire After Viral Video Allegation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh is facing public scrutiny after a viral video purportedly showed a faculty member physically assaulting his 13-year-old adopted daughter.

The video reveals a man allegedly hitting the girl with an object, while she attempts to flee. The incident reportedly took place in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where the family was vacationing. The matter came to the forefront following a complaint expressing concerns for the girl's safety.

While the PGIMER has referred the complaint to the child helpline of the Chandigarh Police, it emphasized cooperation with authorities, labeling the situation as a family dispute. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought reports from the police and child welfare committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025