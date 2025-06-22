Jammu & Kashmir's Revival: Tourism Flourishes and Innovation Soars

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the return of normalcy and flourishing tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant shift for the region.

Visiting Pahalgam, Singh noted the bustling crowd in an area that recently witnessed a tragic incident. This development is attributed to mainstream integration and infrastructural advancements.

Highlighting progress under Prime Minister Modi's governance, Singh acclaimed milestones in infrastructure, innovation, and governance while accentuating India's achievements in space, biotechnology, and the global aviation sector.

