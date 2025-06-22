Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Revival: Tourism Flourishes and Innovation Soars

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that normalcy and tourism are thriving in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted development in infrastructure, governance, technology, and youth empowerment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, noting achievements in sectors like aviation, space, and biotechnology. His statements emphasize India's growth and clean governance record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:18 IST
Jammu & Kashmir's Revival: Tourism Flourishes and Innovation Soars
Union Minister Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the return of normalcy and flourishing tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant shift for the region.

Visiting Pahalgam, Singh noted the bustling crowd in an area that recently witnessed a tragic incident. This development is attributed to mainstream integration and infrastructural advancements.

Highlighting progress under Prime Minister Modi's governance, Singh acclaimed milestones in infrastructure, innovation, and governance while accentuating India's achievements in space, biotechnology, and the global aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

