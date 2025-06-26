India Celebrates as Lucknow's Shubhanshu Shukla Reaches ISS
The nation of India celebrated as Space-X's Dragon spacecraft, carrying Lucknow-born astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, successfully docked at the International Space Station, marking a triumphant return for India to human spaceflight after 41 years. Shukla's family and supporters rejoiced at the achievement, embodying national pride and inspiring future endeavors in space.
India erupted in celebrations on Thursday as Lucknow-born astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla reached the International Space Station aboard the Space-X Dragon spacecraft. The docking marked a significant milestone in India's space ambitions, returning to human spaceflight after more than four decades.
At Lucknow's City Montessori School, where Shukla studied, a gathering erupted in joy, honoring not just a proud alumnus but recognizing a symbol of India's growing influence in space exploration.
The successful docking inspired a surge of interest in astronautics among students, highlighting the broader impact of such achievements on Indian society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
