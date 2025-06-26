India Celebrates as Lucknow's Shubhanshu Shukla Reaches ISS

India erupted in celebrations on Thursday as Lucknow-born astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla reached the International Space Station aboard the Space-X Dragon spacecraft. The docking marked a significant milestone in India's space ambitions, returning to human spaceflight after more than four decades.

At Lucknow's City Montessori School, where Shukla studied, a gathering erupted in joy, honoring not just a proud alumnus but recognizing a symbol of India's growing influence in space exploration.

The successful docking inspired a surge of interest in astronautics among students, highlighting the broader impact of such achievements on Indian society.

