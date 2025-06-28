Kneecap's Controversial Glastonbury Gig: Art or Anarchy?

Kneecap, the provocative Irish hip-hop group, is scheduled to take the stage at Glastonbury Festival Saturday, ignoring calls for their removal from notable figures including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The controversy surrounds the group's frontman, Liam O'Hanna, known as Mo Chara, recently charged with a terrorism offence.

The charge stems from an incident at a concert where O'Hanna allegedly showed a flag supporting Hezbollah. Despite the gravity of the situation, Kneecap's performance proceeds with backing from over 100 musicians who have signed a letter in support, stating their disapproval of censorship attempts.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has reiterated the festival's commitment to diversity, assuring that Kneecap's appearance aligns with their ethos. While the band faces ongoing scrutiny, the festival stands firm, with organisers and performers advocating for artistic freedom and expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)