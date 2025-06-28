Left Menu

Kneecap's Controversial Glastonbury Gig: Art or Anarchy?

Irish hip-hop group Kneecap is set to perform at Glastonbury Festival despite facing criticism from political leaders and the music industry. The group has been under scrutiny for controversial remarks and displays, yet enjoys support from numerous musicians advocating for their performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kneecap, the provocative Irish hip-hop group, is scheduled to take the stage at Glastonbury Festival Saturday, ignoring calls for their removal from notable figures including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The controversy surrounds the group's frontman, Liam O'Hanna, known as Mo Chara, recently charged with a terrorism offence.

The charge stems from an incident at a concert where O'Hanna allegedly showed a flag supporting Hezbollah. Despite the gravity of the situation, Kneecap's performance proceeds with backing from over 100 musicians who have signed a letter in support, stating their disapproval of censorship attempts.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has reiterated the festival's commitment to diversity, assuring that Kneecap's appearance aligns with their ethos. While the band faces ongoing scrutiny, the festival stands firm, with organisers and performers advocating for artistic freedom and expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

