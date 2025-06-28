Beyoncé's Controversial Buffalo Soldiers T-Shirt Sparks Debate

A T-shirt worn by Beyoncé during her 'Cowboy Carter' tour performance has ignited debate over the portrayal of American history. The shirt featured images of the Buffalo Soldiers, sparking criticism for how it frames Native Americans and other groups.

The Buffalo Soldiers, celebrated for their service in the US Army, also played a role in conflicts against Native Americans and Mexicans, raising questions about historical narratives. Beyoncé's choice has drawn backlash from fans and Indigenous groups as she returns to perform in Houston.

Beyoncé's spokesperson has not commented on the controversy, while historians stress the importance of nuanced narratives. The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum aims to address these complex histories amid challenging educational climates.