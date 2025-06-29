Varun Dhawan Condemns Insensitive Media Coverage After Jariwala's Death

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has expressed his disapproval of the insensitive media handling following the death of Shefali Jariwala, questioning the ethics of covering personal grief. On Sunday, Dhawan took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note decrying media exploitation of private sorrow.

The 38-year-old actor didn't name anyone specifically, but addressed the broader issue of media insensitivity. Referring to the death announcement a day prior, Dhawan asked why the media covers grief that makes everyone uncomfortable, urging media members to reconsider how they handle such stories.

In the wake of Jariwala's passing, videos surfaced showing paparazzi swarming the deceased's family during their time of mourning. Clips showed Jariwala's mother, Sunita, in tears, and her husband, Parag Tyagi, pleading with photographers, raising questions about the media's role in such sensitive times.