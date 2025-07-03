Delhi's Green Campaign: Plant a Tree for Your Mother

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched an ambitious campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0,' urging residents to plant trees in honor of their mothers. The initiative is part of a larger effort to create a greener city.

Speaking at the inauguration of Van Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to environmental improvement and called on citizens to join the afforestation effort. Criticism was directed at the previous administration for not taking the initiative seriously, as it began under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a goal of planting over 70 lakh saplings across Delhi, with schools, colleges, and communities invited to participate. The Van Mahotsav exhibition highlights rare trees, including some over 200 years old, underscoring the city's dedication to this green cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)