Excellence Celebrated: Top Honors at the 23rd Madras Management Association Awards

The 23rd Madras Management Association Awards celebrated outstanding performers in various sectors. MRF Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment, and VIT University were among the winners, recognized for their leadership and strategic actions. The event also saw the release of MMA's business publications, highlighting management lessons from industry legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:45 IST
The Madras Management Association (MMA) hosted its 23rd annual awards ceremony, honoring outstanding achievement in various categories.

MRF Ltd and Cholamandalam Investment were recognized for their excellence in manufacturing and services, respectively. VIT University was awarded in the educational sector, while Baettr India Pvt Ltd excelled in the MSME category.

Volvo Group India President Kamal Bali presented the awards, and the ceremony was marked by the release of management publications spotlighting lessons from industry legends.

