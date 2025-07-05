Excellence Celebrated: Top Honors at the 23rd Madras Management Association Awards

The Madras Management Association (MMA) hosted its 23rd annual awards ceremony, honoring outstanding achievement in various categories.

MRF Ltd and Cholamandalam Investment were recognized for their excellence in manufacturing and services, respectively. VIT University was awarded in the educational sector, while Baettr India Pvt Ltd excelled in the MSME category.

Volvo Group India President Kamal Bali presented the awards, and the ceremony was marked by the release of management publications spotlighting lessons from industry legends.