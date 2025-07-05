Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra: A Spiritual Journey Revived

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially flagged off the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, sending off the first batch of pilgrims from 11 states at the Tanakpur tourist rest house in Champawat district. In a ceremonial exchange, Dhami presented the travelers with cultural souvenirs representing Uttarakhand's heritage.

This revival of the pilgrimage, which routes through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, marks its return after a five-year pause. The chief minister highlighted the spiritual significance of this journey to Mount Kailash, seen as the abode of Lord Shiva, and to the nearby sacred lake of Mansarovar.

Underlining the importance of a smooth pilgrimage, Dhami noted enhancements in health, accommodations, and other facilities to ensure a safe and convenient experience for travelers. The infrastructure improvements, completed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, have significantly reduced travel time, allowing pilgrims to complete the Yatra within hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)