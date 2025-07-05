Left Menu

Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra: A Spiritual Journey Revived

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra from Champawat, welcoming pilgrims from 11 states. The Yatra resumes after a hiatus, with improved infrastructure and facilities, making the spiritual journey smoother and faster. Mount Kailash and Mansarovar hold significant religious and spiritual importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:05 IST
On Saturday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially flagged off the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, sending off the first batch of pilgrims from 11 states at the Tanakpur tourist rest house in Champawat district. In a ceremonial exchange, Dhami presented the travelers with cultural souvenirs representing Uttarakhand's heritage.

This revival of the pilgrimage, which routes through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, marks its return after a five-year pause. The chief minister highlighted the spiritual significance of this journey to Mount Kailash, seen as the abode of Lord Shiva, and to the nearby sacred lake of Mansarovar.

Underlining the importance of a smooth pilgrimage, Dhami noted enhancements in health, accommodations, and other facilities to ensure a safe and convenient experience for travelers. The infrastructure improvements, completed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, have significantly reduced travel time, allowing pilgrims to complete the Yatra within hours.

