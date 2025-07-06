Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Calls for Global Recognition of Maharashtra's Ashadhi Ekadashi Traditions

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged the spread of Marathi language and culture while extending Ashadhi Ekadashi greetings. He praised the annual wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur as a tradition of spiritual and cultural strength and emphasized preserving this heritage to foster unity, equality, and progress in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 10:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, conveyed heartfelt greetings to the public on Ashadhi Ekadashi and urged the propagation of Marathi language and culture worldwide. This occasion coincides with the annual 'wari' pilgrimage to Pandharpur, which Pawar highlights as a longstanding tradition rooted in devotion and spiritual equality.

Pawar commended the discipline, dedication, and unity displayed by the warkari sect, who undertake this pilgrimage, emphasizing its significance in fortifying Maharashtra's cultural fabric. He expressed hopes for a fruitful monsoon season, wishing for abundant harvests and widespread prosperity across the state.

The Deputy CM stressed the importance of nurturing Maharashtra's cultural and spiritual unity, highlighting the Ashadhi wari as an enduring tradition conveying messages of brotherhood and equality. He urged citizens to uphold this legacy for the state's collective progress and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

