China's Campaign Against Rafale: A Battle Beyond the Skies

China is alleged to have launched a disinformation campaign against the French-made Rafale jets, following their deployment in India-Pakistan's conflicts last May. French intelligence has linked this to efforts by Chinese embassy defense attaches to tarnish Rafale's performance and promote Chinese-made alternatives.

This campaign focuses on countries already invested in Rafales, like Indonesia, whom China reportedly pressured to reconsider their orders. In response, France has been actively countering what they describe as 'disinformation' about the Rafale's performance and promoting the aircraft as a symbol of strategic autonomy.

While French officials gather evidence linking this campaign to China, Beijing denies these accusations, dismissing them as groundless rumors. The controversy around Rafale highlights the geopolitical tussles influencing military equipment sales in Asia, as France contends with China's growing regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)