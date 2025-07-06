Left Menu

Golden Glory: Lord Jagannath's Spectacular Suna Besha Celebration in Puri

Around 15 lakh devotees gathered at Puri's 12th-century shrine to witness Lord Jagannath and his siblings adorned in 'Suna Besha' (golden attire). This traditional event, dating back to 1460, saw the deities decorated with over 208 kg of gold ornaments. Enhanced security measures ensured a smooth celebration despite minor injuries in the crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:31 IST
Golden Glory: Lord Jagannath's Spectacular Suna Besha Celebration in Puri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Around 15 lakh devotees assembled at the historic 12th-century shrine in Puri on Sunday to witness the revered 'Suna Besha' ritual, where Lord Jagannath and his siblings are adorned with ornate golden attire.

The ritual, which traces its origins back to 1460 during King Kapilendra Deb's reign, saw the deities decorated with over 208 kg of gold ornaments. The event commenced earlier than scheduled, as devotees watched the siblings dressed in gold jewellery weighing nearly 208 kg. Despite the massive turnout, the festivities were conducted smoothly with comprehensive security arrangements. Odisha's Law Minister and administrative officials ensured safety protocols were in place for the multitude of attendees.

Minor injuries were reported amongst the crowd, including a serious case involving a devotee disturbed by a monkey, which led to a fall. Meanwhile, the Odisha Police implemented significant measures for crowd control and traffic management. Modern technology, including drones and AI-powered cameras, aided the operation. Additional parking and traffic advisories helped streamline visitor movement between Bhubaneswar and Puri during the event.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025