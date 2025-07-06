Golden Glory: Lord Jagannath's Spectacular Suna Besha Celebration in Puri

Around 15 lakh devotees assembled at the historic 12th-century shrine in Puri on Sunday to witness the revered 'Suna Besha' ritual, where Lord Jagannath and his siblings are adorned with ornate golden attire.

The ritual, which traces its origins back to 1460 during King Kapilendra Deb's reign, saw the deities decorated with over 208 kg of gold ornaments. The event commenced earlier than scheduled, as devotees watched the siblings dressed in gold jewellery weighing nearly 208 kg. Despite the massive turnout, the festivities were conducted smoothly with comprehensive security arrangements. Odisha's Law Minister and administrative officials ensured safety protocols were in place for the multitude of attendees.

Minor injuries were reported amongst the crowd, including a serious case involving a devotee disturbed by a monkey, which led to a fall. Meanwhile, the Odisha Police implemented significant measures for crowd control and traffic management. Modern technology, including drones and AI-powered cameras, aided the operation. Additional parking and traffic advisories helped streamline visitor movement between Bhubaneswar and Puri during the event.