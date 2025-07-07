Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: 37 Crore Saplings to Be Planted Statewide
The Uttar Pradesh government is launching the Plantation Drive-2025 to plant 37 crore saplings across the state, scheduled for Wednesday. The initiative involves ministers and senior officers across all districts. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers will lead the efforts in specific locations.
The Uttar Pradesh government is embarking on an ambitious project to plant 37 crore saplings across the state under the Plantation Drive-2025, scheduled to commence on Wednesday. This large-scale initiative aims to enhance greenery and counteract environmental challenges.
To ensure effective implementation, the state government has assigned ministers and senior administrative officers to lead the campaign across all 75 districts. These officials will review preparations, ensuring statewide participation and impact. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally oversee plantation activities in Ayodhya and Azamgarh.
Governor Anandiben Patel is set to join the efforts in Barabanki, while Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will be actively involved in Meerut and Lucknow, respectively. The unified participation of state officials emphasizes the importance of this environmental initiative.
