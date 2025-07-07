Stargazing Shines Bright in Spiti: A New Astro-Tourism Attraction

The breathtaking Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh is set to illuminate its tourism offerings with a new stargazing facility, officially launched at Kaza by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This initiative marks a significant push toward establishing the region as a vibrant astro-tourism destination.

Part of the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment's broader program, the facility aims to utilize the area's minimal light pollution and high-altitude visibility. It seeks to foster local tribal community entrepreneurship by drawing tourists interested in the night sky.

The program, which includes distributing advanced telescopes to local beneficiaries, has seen strong local support, with ongoing efforts to engage home stay and hotel operators. Sukhu stressed the importance of a united community effort, particularly by youth, to ensure the project's enduring success.