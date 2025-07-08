Left Menu

Bhopal Blooms: India to Host Historic World Rose Convention 2028

The World Rose Convention will take place in Bhopal, India, in 2028, marking a significant milestone for India on the global stage. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel highlighted the event's importance for India's credibility, with initiatives already underway to ready Bhopal as a 'Rose City.'

Bhopal Blooms: India to Host Historic World Rose Convention 2028
The announcement that the World Rose Convention will be held in Bhopal in 2028 signals a major event for India, contributing significantly to the nation's growing credibility on an international level. This promises not only to establish India as a key player globally but also to boost local tourism.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, while addressing a meeting related to the convention, emphasized the importance of this event for both the nation and the state. He noted the pride associated with hosting such a prestigious event, which is seen as a symbol of responsible global hospitality.

Sushil Prakash, the first Indian president of the World Federation of Rose Society (WFRS), provided a presentation about the event. The government plans to develop Bhopal as a Rose City to enhance the experience for guests, with strategies to significantly increase the production of various rose species.

