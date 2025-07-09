The Haunted Legacy of Bungalow No 48: Guru Dutt’s Dream, Geeta Dutt’s Nightmare

Bungalow No 48 in Pali Hills is etched in the annals of Bollywood history, not as the sanctum its owner, filmmaker Guru Dutt, dreamed of, but as a haunted abode for his wife, singer Geeta Dutt. Contrasting emotions defined the palatial house, eventually leading to its demolition on Guru Dutt's birthday.

The tragic story of the bungalow is documented in Bimal Mitra's 'Bichhde Sabhi Baari Baari' and Yasser Usman's 'Guru Dutt: An Unfinished Story'. Bought for Rs 1 lakh, it was reduced to rubble in 1963, a year before Dutt's tragic death. The house, which was both a prized possession and a source of profound discontent, witnessed the unraveling of a troubled marriage.

Despite its grandeur, the bungalow was a source of unease for the couple. Geeta Dutt believed it was haunted, citing a spirit inhabiting a tree on the premises as the cause of misfortunes. Crippled by depression and marital turmoil, Guru Dutt chose demolition over despair, marking an end to an iconic chapter in their lives. His symbolic act of razing the house underscored the agony of unfulfilled dreams and hopes.

