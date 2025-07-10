Left Menu

Dhudmaras: Shining Bright on the Global Tourism Map with Solar Power

Dhudmaras, a village in Chhattisgarh, is thriving as a top tourist destination thanks to solar power developments. Recognized by the United Nations for its potential, the village now boasts solar-powered amenities and is part of an eco-tourism push. Officials aim for sustainable tourism and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bastar | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dhudmaras, a remote village in Chhattisgarh, famed for its natural beauty and cultural richness, has emerged on the global tourism map, thanks to solar power initiatives.

Solar projects, by the Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency, include solar dual pumps and solar street lights, improving access to amenities and learning environments.

Recognized by UN, the village is promoted as a model eco-tourism spot with trekking, rafting, and market support for local artisans, enhancing both tourist experiences and local livelihoods.

