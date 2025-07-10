Dhudmaras: Shining Bright on the Global Tourism Map with Solar Power
Dhudmaras, a village in Chhattisgarh, is thriving as a top tourist destination thanks to solar power developments. Recognized by the United Nations for its potential, the village now boasts solar-powered amenities and is part of an eco-tourism push. Officials aim for sustainable tourism and infrastructure improvements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bastar | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Dhudmaras, a remote village in Chhattisgarh, famed for its natural beauty and cultural richness, has emerged on the global tourism map, thanks to solar power initiatives.
Solar projects, by the Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency, include solar dual pumps and solar street lights, improving access to amenities and learning environments.
Recognized by UN, the village is promoted as a model eco-tourism spot with trekking, rafting, and market support for local artisans, enhancing both tourist experiences and local livelihoods.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain Halts Ambitious Renewable Energy Project with Morocco
NTPC REL Powers Up: New Milestone in Renewable Energy Supply
NTPC Renewable Energy Fully Commissions 220-MW Shajapur Solar Project
AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Major Initiatives for Panchayats and Renewable Energy