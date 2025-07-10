Dhudmaras: Shining Bright on the Global Tourism Map with Solar Power

Dhudmaras, a remote village in Chhattisgarh, famed for its natural beauty and cultural richness, has emerged on the global tourism map, thanks to solar power initiatives.

Solar projects, by the Chhattisgarh Renewable Energy Development Agency, include solar dual pumps and solar street lights, improving access to amenities and learning environments.

Recognized by UN, the village is promoted as a model eco-tourism spot with trekking, rafting, and market support for local artisans, enhancing both tourist experiences and local livelihoods.