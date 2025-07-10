Left Menu

Reviving Kashmir: A Collaborative Call by Two States

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the crucial need for improved safety and security in Jammu and Kashmir to revitalize tourism. In a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, she advocated for stronger ties and encouraged cultural and economic cooperation between the two states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on the central government to prioritize the safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir. She emphasized the importance of these measures to rejuvenate tourism in the region.

Banerjee's comments followed a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Kolkata, marking their first interaction since the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Banerjee underscored the region's rich cultural and natural beauty, advocating for increased tourism and strengthened border security.

Abdullah, grateful for West Bengal's support post-attacks, expressed a wish for enhanced cooperation between the two states in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. Both leaders discussed crafting a memorandum to promote mutual tourism and cultural ties, with Banerjee encouraging West Bengal filmmakers to explore Kashmir as a filming destination.

