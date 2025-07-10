Aligarh District Gears Up for Safe Kanwar Yatra: Security and Management Enhanced

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district have unveiled an elaborate security and management plan to safeguard pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra.

The annual pilgrimage, where devotees of Lord Shiva walk significant distances, begins with the Hindu month of Shravan this Friday. Measures include dividing the district into two zones, each supervised by an additional district magistrate. These zones are further split into 24 sectors for efficient management.

Superintendent of Police (City) M Shekhar Pathak announced the installation of 156 CCTV cameras at various strategic locations and the deployment of drones to oversee the pilgrimage routes leading to temples. Peace committee meetings are being organized to prevent any unrest.

In response to queries, Pathak noted that a protocol regarding the sale of meat along the pilgrimage route has been established. Additionally, 22 quick response teams have been tasked with ensuring water supply, electricity, and health provisions for the pilgrims. Heavy vehicular traffic will also be rerouted during the festival.

Divisional Commissioner Sangita Singh reported the formation of a special team to tackle potential flooding issues due to monsoon rains. Moreover, officials from the Food and Drugs Authority have mandated that all food vendors and hotels clearly display their licenses and rate lists, ensuring pilgrims are not overcharged.

(With inputs from agencies.)