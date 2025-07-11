Cuban Women Transform Nail Art into Flourishing Private Economy Amid Economic Strains

Amidst Cuba's deepening economic crisis, where power outages and long lines for buses are everyday challenges, a new trend is emerging among Cuban women: extravagant nail art. Despite financial constraints, many are willing to spend on intricate nail designs, viewing it as a luxury they can still afford amid scarcity.

Nail artists such as Marisel Darias Valdes have found a thriving business opportunity in this fashion trend. Operating from her home in Havana, Darias spends hours creating detailed nail designs that have become more than just beauty treatments—they're art forms. These nail salons are a growing segment in Cuba's limited private economy.

The burgeoning specialty has also led many manicurists to become content creators, leveraging social media to promote their unique offerings. It's a viable livelihood in a tough economic landscape, with costs for such services reaching up to USD 40, despite the average monthly state salary being just USD 13.