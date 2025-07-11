Rajnath Singh Connects Former Cadets for National Development at NCCAA's First Council Meeting
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural Governing Council Meeting of the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association (NCCAA), emphasizing the role of former NCC cadets in national development. The NCCAA aims to unite past and present cadets, promoting national progress. Prime Minister Modi and Singh are among its first members.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the first Governing Council Meeting of the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association (NCCAA) on Friday, highlighting the vital role former cadets can play in national development. Singh emphasized the guidance of past cadets as instrumental in achieving national objectives.
The NCCAA serves as a flagship association for former and current NCC members, aiming to enhance their contribution to nation-building. Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are its first members, symbolizing the association's commitment to leveraging alumni influence.
Singh urged the NCC to extend its values of unity and discipline to a broader audience through initiatives like 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Swachhta Abhiyan'. He praised the NCC for its historic role in youth development and urged continued widespread engagement.
