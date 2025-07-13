Tollywood Mourns: The Beloved Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away at 83

The Telugu film industry and fans around India were devastated by the news of veteran actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao's passing on Sunday morning. At 83, Rao's death prompted an outpouring of grief, with prominent figures from Tollywood and politics rushing to offer condolences to his family.

A noted attendee was actor Prakash Raj, who joined the throng of mourners, including film producer Allu Arvind, who recalled the jovial nature that endeared Rao to many. Arvind, father of superstar Allu Arjun, spoke fondly of Rao's vibrant personality and his family's personal loss.

Tributes from industry titans were heartfelt and numerous. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi heralded Rao as a "multifaceted genius" whose absence leaves an indelible void, while Vishnu Manchu chronicled Rao's unparalleled talent and his influence in shaping young actors' cinematic passion. Actor Ravi Teja remembered Rao as family, expressing sorrow for the cherished mentor's passing.

Beyond the film fraternity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged Rao's death as a monumental loss for the Telugu film industry. Naidu praised Rao's versatile artistry and his unforgettable contribution to cinema, underscoring the enduring legacy of his diverse roles over a glittering career.

Kota Srinivasa Rao, born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu, Andhra Pradesh, embarked on his cinematic journey with 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978. Throughout his illustrious career spanning over 750 films in multiple languages, Rao garnered accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2015, honoring his vast impact on Indian cinema.