Kerala Controversy: Cultural Tradition or Feudal Revival?

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar staunchly defended the cultural practice of 'guru puja' after it faced backlash when performed in state schools. The governor argued that offering flowers at teachers' feet is a revered Indian tradition.

Controversy arose after feet washing rituals at two CBSE schools were criticized by the CPI(M)-led Kerala government as symbols of outdated feudal practices, potentially compromising the state's secular and democratic ethos. State education officials have demanded explanations from the schools involved.

Critics argue such traditions may promote a submissive mindset among students, while supporters maintain it honors the vital role of teachers. The practice has polarized opinions, catalyzing debates over cultural heritage and educational integrity in Kerala.

