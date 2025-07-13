Kerala Controversy: Cultural Tradition or Feudal Revival?
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar defends the practice of 'guru puja', which faced criticism following its performance at CBSE schools. The state government and political leaders criticized the ritual as feudal and regressive. The government seeks explanations from the schools involved, citing concerns over educational values.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar staunchly defended the cultural practice of 'guru puja' after it faced backlash when performed in state schools. The governor argued that offering flowers at teachers' feet is a revered Indian tradition.
Controversy arose after feet washing rituals at two CBSE schools were criticized by the CPI(M)-led Kerala government as symbols of outdated feudal practices, potentially compromising the state's secular and democratic ethos. State education officials have demanded explanations from the schools involved.
Critics argue such traditions may promote a submissive mindset among students, while supporters maintain it honors the vital role of teachers. The practice has polarized opinions, catalyzing debates over cultural heritage and educational integrity in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash at City Corporation: BJP Protest Against CPI(M) Turns Violent
CPI(M) Hits Back at RSS's Call to Remove 'Secularism' and 'Socialism' from Constitution
CPI(M)'s Sandosh Kumar Urges RSS to Embrace Secularism and Socialism
Controversial Appointment: Ravada A Chandrasekhar Named Kerala Police Chief Amid CPI(M) Rift
"Another example of cronyism": CPI(M) demands scrapping of ELI scheme