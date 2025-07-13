Brahmos Missile Gains Global Attention
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the Brahmos missile's pivotal role in Operation Sindoor. Since the operation, over a dozen countries have expressed interest in the missile, showcasing its global recognition. Meanwhile, several significant concerns, including electoral integrity in Bihar and international legal hurdles, remain pressing issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the critical role played by the Brahmos missile in Operation Sindoor.
More than a dozen countries have shown interest in acquiring the missile following its success in the operation, highlighting its international appeal.
Amidst these achievements, issues such as the integrity of electoral rolls in Bihar and international legal challenges continue to pose serious challenges, demanding attention from authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement