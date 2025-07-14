Left Menu

Controversial Curtain Call: The Political Implications of Comedic Acts in Punjab

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's former comedy acts, alleging they glorified negative practices like drugs and corruption. Bittu vowed to investigate if BJP wins power in Punjab. Mann's acts, according to Bittu, propagated detrimental messages under the guise of humor, impacting public perceptions.

Updated: 14-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:08 IST
Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has raised concerns about the past performances of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, which allegedly glorified negative behavior.

According to Bittu, Mann's comedy acts allegedly promoted bribery, illegal activities, and corruption, suggesting a breach of public trust and contributing to social issues.

Bittu asserted that if the BJP gains control in Punjab following the 2027 Assembly elections, they will investigate potential influences behind Mann's artistic choices, claiming his influence has harmed public institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

