Empowering Women and Harnessing Technology: Insights from President Murmu's Ravenshaw Address

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the transformative impact of advanced technologies like AI and machine learning at Ravenshaw University's convocation. She praised the academic achievements of girl students, emphasizing women's role in development. Murmu urged students to embrace entrepreneurship and societal contribution, acknowledging India's unity amidst diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:09 IST
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the transformative role of advanced technologies at the Ravenshaw University's 13th annual convocation on Tuesday. She acknowledged the profound changes brought by innovations like artificial intelligence and machine learning, while advising caution against their misuse.

Celebrating the academic excellence of girl students, Murmu noted their dominance in 21 of the 27 university departments. This trend, she explained, reflects a shift from women empowerment to women-led development, and acknowledges the increased enrolment of tribal and underprivileged students.

Murmu encouraged graduates to pursue entrepreneurship and broader societal roles, stating, "You will move out of the academic university and step into a bigger university of life." Concluding her visit, she lauded India's cultural unity and highlighted the National Education Policy's focus on mother tongue learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

