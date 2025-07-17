Left Menu

Tragedy at Gaza's Holy Family Church: Amidst War, A Cry for Peace

An Israeli shell hit Gaza's Holy Family Catholic Church, killing two and injuring several, including the parish priest. Pope Leo XIV has called for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas struggle with ceasefire negotiations amidst ongoing conflict, resulting in continued civilian casualties and significant infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:36 IST
Tragedy at Gaza's Holy Family Church: Amidst War, A Cry for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The compound of Gaza's sole Catholic church, the Holy Family Catholic Church, was hit by an Israeli shell, resulting in the death of two individuals and multiple injuries, including the parish priest. The site had been a refuge for hundreds of Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict.

Pope Leo XIV has urged an immediate ceasefire following this tragic incident. His message, delivered through Cardinal Pietro Parolin of the Vatican, expressed hope for dialogue and peace, supporting the injured priest Rev. Gabriele Romanelli.

As ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue with little headway, the international community watches on, hoping for an end to the violence that has claimed tens of thousands of lives in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025