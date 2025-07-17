Tragedy at Gaza's Holy Family Church: Amidst War, A Cry for Peace
An Israeli shell hit Gaza's Holy Family Catholic Church, killing two and injuring several, including the parish priest. Pope Leo XIV has called for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas struggle with ceasefire negotiations amidst ongoing conflict, resulting in continued civilian casualties and significant infrastructure damage.
The compound of Gaza's sole Catholic church, the Holy Family Catholic Church, was hit by an Israeli shell, resulting in the death of two individuals and multiple injuries, including the parish priest. The site had been a refuge for hundreds of Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict.
Pope Leo XIV has urged an immediate ceasefire following this tragic incident. His message, delivered through Cardinal Pietro Parolin of the Vatican, expressed hope for dialogue and peace, supporting the injured priest Rev. Gabriele Romanelli.
As ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue with little headway, the international community watches on, hoping for an end to the violence that has claimed tens of thousands of lives in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
