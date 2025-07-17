Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles in Greece as She Teases Upcoming Film 'Daayra'

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a beachside outfit in Greece while teasing her upcoming film 'Daayra' with director Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Bollywood star shared her vacation photos along with exciting news about her next collaboration, generating buzz among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:35 IST
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased her fashion prowess during a vacation in Greece, captivating fans with picturesque beachside photos she shared on Thursday. The 'Jab We Met' actress drew attention in a yellow halter bikini top paired with a green and white checkered wrap skirt, humorously dubbing it a 'lungi.'

Kapoor's playful post, titled with a nod to her Bollywood flair, said, 'Did a lungi dance in Greece...had fun (red heart emoji) must try,' resonated with fashion enthusiasts who eagerly applauded her chic style, leaving comments like 'Slaying' and 'How amazing.'

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for 'Daayra,' directed by Meghna Gulzar. Announcing her excitement on Instagram, she wrote about working with Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Celebrating 25 years in Hindi cinema, Kareena noted her admiration for Gulzar's films, as both hinted at a thought-provoking narrative for 'Daayra.'

