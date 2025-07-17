Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles in Greece as She Teases Upcoming Film 'Daayra'
Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a beachside outfit in Greece while teasing her upcoming film 'Daayra' with director Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Bollywood star shared her vacation photos along with exciting news about her next collaboration, generating buzz among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.
- Country:
- Greece
Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased her fashion prowess during a vacation in Greece, captivating fans with picturesque beachside photos she shared on Thursday. The 'Jab We Met' actress drew attention in a yellow halter bikini top paired with a green and white checkered wrap skirt, humorously dubbing it a 'lungi.'
Kapoor's playful post, titled with a nod to her Bollywood flair, said, 'Did a lungi dance in Greece...had fun (red heart emoji) must try,' resonated with fashion enthusiasts who eagerly applauded her chic style, leaving comments like 'Slaying' and 'How amazing.'
On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for 'Daayra,' directed by Meghna Gulzar. Announcing her excitement on Instagram, she wrote about working with Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Celebrating 25 years in Hindi cinema, Kareena noted her admiration for Gulzar's films, as both hinted at a thought-provoking narrative for 'Daayra.'
ALSO READ
MLC’s threat to wari claim: Fashion now to label those with opposing ideology as Naxals, says Pawar
PIL filed against fashion brand Prada for allegedly using Kolhapuri Chappals design in latest summer collection
PIL filed in Bombay HC against fashion brand Prada for ''unauthorised'' use of Kolhapuri chappals; seeks compensation for ''copying design''.
Nitte School of Fashion Technology & Interior Design (NSFTID), Bengaluru – shaping future design leaders with purpose and passion
House of Surya's Grand Annual Sale 2025: A Festive Fashion Extravaganza