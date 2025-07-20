Ollie's Olfactory Odyssey: A Whodunnit with a Twist of Scent and Spectres
The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles, written by Hemangini Dutt Majumder, intertwines Bengal's detective tradition with gothic elements in a novel featuring Olympia Ghoshal Chattergé, a female sommelier with a unique sense of smell. Set in Chandannagar's Neelbari, it offers a humorous and thrilling mystery filled with unexpected twists.
Blending Bengal's detective ethos with gothic fiction, a new book unveils a thrilling whodunnit infused with humor and unpredictable turns.
Authored by Singapore-based writer Hemangini Dutt Majumder, "The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles" presents Olympia Ghoshal Chattergé, a captivating protagonist with an extraordinary sense of smell, turning her condition into a superpower.
Set in Chandannagar, as Ollie's family relocates to their ancestral estate, Neelbari, they encounter peculiar incidents. The plot poses questions about haunting spirits and concealed secrets, delivering a gripping story celebrated by literary figures like Namita Gokhale and TCA Raghavan.
