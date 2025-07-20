Ollie's Olfactory Odyssey: A Whodunnit with a Twist of Scent and Spectres

Blending Bengal's detective ethos with gothic fiction, a new book unveils a thrilling whodunnit infused with humor and unpredictable turns.

Authored by Singapore-based writer Hemangini Dutt Majumder, "The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles" presents Olympia Ghoshal Chattergé, a captivating protagonist with an extraordinary sense of smell, turning her condition into a superpower.

Set in Chandannagar, as Ollie's family relocates to their ancestral estate, Neelbari, they encounter peculiar incidents. The plot poses questions about haunting spirits and concealed secrets, delivering a gripping story celebrated by literary figures like Namita Gokhale and TCA Raghavan.