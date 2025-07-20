Left Menu

Ollie's Olfactory Odyssey: A Whodunnit with a Twist of Scent and Spectres

The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles, written by Hemangini Dutt Majumder, intertwines Bengal's detective tradition with gothic elements in a novel featuring Olympia Ghoshal Chattergé, a female sommelier with a unique sense of smell. Set in Chandannagar's Neelbari, it offers a humorous and thrilling mystery filled with unexpected twists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:28 IST
Ollie's Olfactory Odyssey: A Whodunnit with a Twist of Scent and Spectres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Blending Bengal's detective ethos with gothic fiction, a new book unveils a thrilling whodunnit infused with humor and unpredictable turns.

Authored by Singapore-based writer Hemangini Dutt Majumder, "The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles" presents Olympia Ghoshal Chattergé, a captivating protagonist with an extraordinary sense of smell, turning her condition into a superpower.

Set in Chandannagar, as Ollie's family relocates to their ancestral estate, Neelbari, they encounter peculiar incidents. The plot poses questions about haunting spirits and concealed secrets, delivering a gripping story celebrated by literary figures like Namita Gokhale and TCA Raghavan.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025