CEO's Jumbotron Moment at Coldplay Concert Sparks Resignation

Andy Byron, the CEO of Cincinnati-based Astronomer Inc., has resigned following the release of a viral video showing him embracing an employee at a Coldplay concert. The company's statement on LinkedIn highlighted a commitment to uphold values and accountability among its leaders.

The incident, captured on the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium, prompted Astronomer's board to place Byron on leave and initiate a formal investigation. Internet sleuths identified both Byron and Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's chief people officer, as the individuals in the video.

Pete DeJoy, cofounder and chief product officer at Astronomer, has been named interim CEO. The incident raises broader questions about privacy, as attendees at such events are often filmed, with advancements in technology making identification swift and invasive.

