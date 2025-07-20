Left Menu

CEO's Jumbotron Moment at Coldplay Concert Sparks Resignation

CEO Andy Byron of Astronomer Inc. resigned after a viral video showed him embracing an employee at a Coldplay concert. The incident, deemed widespread, led to an internal investigation. Social media quickly identified those involved, sparking discussions on privacy and accountability among organizational leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:44 IST
CEO's Jumbotron Moment at Coldplay Concert Sparks Resignation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Andy Byron, the CEO of Cincinnati-based Astronomer Inc., has resigned following the release of a viral video showing him embracing an employee at a Coldplay concert. The company's statement on LinkedIn highlighted a commitment to uphold values and accountability among its leaders.

The incident, captured on the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium, prompted Astronomer's board to place Byron on leave and initiate a formal investigation. Internet sleuths identified both Byron and Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's chief people officer, as the individuals in the video.

Pete DeJoy, cofounder and chief product officer at Astronomer, has been named interim CEO. The incident raises broader questions about privacy, as attendees at such events are often filmed, with advancements in technology making identification swift and invasive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025