Yogi Adityanath Condemns Efforts to Tarnish the Sacred Kanwar Yatra
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned against malicious efforts to defame the kanwar yatra on social media. He urged kanwar organizations to identify and report miscreants infiltrating their groups. Adityanath emphasized the importance of maintaining the pilgrimage's sanctity and supporting the administration in taking action against disruptors.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning against those attempting to discredit the kanwar yatra on social media. Speaking at a recent event, he emphasized the need for vigilance and urged kanwar associations to unmask and report those disrupting the sacred procession.
Adityanath highlighted the challenges faced by the pilgrimage, with social media rife with videos of apparent kanwar participants causing disturbances. He described these individuals as 'miscreants' intent on tarnishing the yatra's reputation and urged communities to remain cautious and maintain the pilgrimage's sanctity.
In response to incidents of violence involving kanwar yatris, such as the recent altercation at Mirzapur railway station, Adityanath reassured citizens of legal actions against offenders. He also reminisced about past governmental obstacles to the pilgrimage, stressing his administration's commitment to honoring this spiritual journey.
