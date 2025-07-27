Left Menu

Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandals Spotlight Indian Valor and Historic Theater Icon

Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja will celebrate India's armed forces, focusing on Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, Bhowanipur 75 Pally honors Nati Binodini, the first Bengali woman actor. With pandals as storytelling platforms, these themes emphasize national pride and historic significance during the festival celebrated from September 28 to October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:08 IST
Santosh Mitra Square, a significant Durga Puja committee in Kolkata, plans to honor India's military prowess by thematically portraying Operation Sindoor in its pandal.

Puja committee spokesperson Sajal Ghosh revealed that their pandal will dramatize battlefield glory through models, lighting, and sound effects, honoring the Indian army's sacrifices.

Additionally, Bhowanipur 75 Pally pays tribute to 19th-century theater actress Nati Binodini, celebrating her trailblazing role in Bengali theater. Both pandals highlight cultural pride through the festival from September 28 to October 2.

