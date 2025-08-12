Odeon Launches Tradition-Infused Skincare with Turmeric & Mineral Clay Face Pack

India, August 9, 2025: Odeon, a reputable skincare brand active in over 30 countries, has launched its new face pack in India, marking a blend of tradition and modernity. The Turmeric & Mineral Clay Face Pack merges ancient Indian skincare tradition with science-backed advancements, setting the stage for a unique skincare experience.

Key ingredients include turmeric for luminous skin, bentonite and kaolin clays to detoxify, and niacinamide, vitamins C and E for hydration and repair. Targeting oily and combination skin, the pack avoids parabens, sulfates, and silicones, ensuring a clean and effective choice for dermatological care.

Launched as the brand capitalizes on growing consumer demand for simple, effective skincare solutions, this product is available online and in offline stores across India. Odeon continues to underscore its brand identity focused on real care and transparency, uniquely positioning itself in the evolving skincare landscape.

