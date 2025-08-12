Left Menu

Odeon Launches Tradition-Infused Skincare with Turmeric & Mineral Clay Face Pack

Odeon has launched the Turmeric & Mineral Clay Face Pack in India, blending traditional skincare wisdom with modern science. Designed for oily and combination skin, it offers a natural, effective solution free from harmful additives. The launch emphasizes Odeon's commitment to ingredient-led simplicity and local relevance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India, August 9, 2025: Odeon, a reputable skincare brand active in over 30 countries, has launched its new face pack in India, marking a blend of tradition and modernity. The Turmeric & Mineral Clay Face Pack merges ancient Indian skincare tradition with science-backed advancements, setting the stage for a unique skincare experience.

Key ingredients include turmeric for luminous skin, bentonite and kaolin clays to detoxify, and niacinamide, vitamins C and E for hydration and repair. Targeting oily and combination skin, the pack avoids parabens, sulfates, and silicones, ensuring a clean and effective choice for dermatological care.

Launched as the brand capitalizes on growing consumer demand for simple, effective skincare solutions, this product is available online and in offline stores across India. Odeon continues to underscore its brand identity focused on real care and transparency, uniquely positioning itself in the evolving skincare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

