Atmanirbharta in Volatile Times: The Spirit of India's Global Connection
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed a conclave highlighting how India's Atmanirbharta mindset is crucial amid global uncertainties like pandemics and conflicts. He emphasized the role of tourism in boosting India's economy and cultural visibility, citing the importance of showcasing India's heritage during India's G20 presidency.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, as India navigates through a volatile global landscape marked by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions. Speaking at a conclave, Jaishankar emphasized India's civilizational resilience and cultural heritage as pivotal strengths.
He pointed out that tourism importantly connects India to the world, fostering economic growth through infrastructure and job creation. Reflecting on recent US tariffs on Indian imports, Jaishankar remarked on the robustness of nations with strong domestic demand and tourism's multifaceted role in energizing economies.
During India's G20 presidency, cultural immersion was a strategy, with conferences spotlighting heritage sites. This, Jaishankar noted, has positioned India positively on the world stage, asserting that India's vibrant culture and tradition stand as testaments to its enduring spirit and interconnectedness with the global community.
