Atmanirbharta in Volatile Times: The Spirit of India's Global Connection

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, as India navigates through a volatile global landscape marked by the pandemic and geopolitical tensions. Speaking at a conclave, Jaishankar emphasized India's civilizational resilience and cultural heritage as pivotal strengths.

He pointed out that tourism importantly connects India to the world, fostering economic growth through infrastructure and job creation. Reflecting on recent US tariffs on Indian imports, Jaishankar remarked on the robustness of nations with strong domestic demand and tourism's multifaceted role in energizing economies.

During India's G20 presidency, cultural immersion was a strategy, with conferences spotlighting heritage sites. This, Jaishankar noted, has positioned India positively on the world stage, asserting that India's vibrant culture and tradition stand as testaments to its enduring spirit and interconnectedness with the global community.

