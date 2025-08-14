Left Menu

Animal Rights and Balance: Bhagwat's Vision for Stray Dogs in Delhi

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the need to regulate the population of stray dogs in Delhi rather than confining them in shelters. Addressing a religious gathering, he advocated for balancing development with environmental conservation. Bhagwat's visit includes meetings with religious leaders and temple visits in Odisha.

Updated: 14-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:05 IST
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has expressed his views on the stray dog issue plaguing Delhi, insisting that population regulation, not confinement in shelters, is the solution. Addressing a religious congregation in Cuttack, he highlighted the significance of animal rights.

Bhagwat, a veterinary science graduate, was responding to a Supreme Court mandate that proposed relocating stray dogs to shelters. He used the analogy of milking cows, where Indians take some milk and leave enough for calves, to illustrate the necessity of maintaining harmony between humanity and nature.

During his tour of Odisha, Bhagwat plans to meet with religious leader Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati and visit the Shree Jagannath temple, emphasizing his broader message of balancing development with environmental sustainability.

