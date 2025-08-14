Delhi Govt Empowers Officials with Enhanced Financial Powers for IT and Projects

Delhi's administrative secretaries and departmental leaders can now directly procure essential IT-related items, engage in repairs, and manage equipment purchases without procedural delays, as per a new directive from the government.

This adjustment marks the first significant increase in financial powers for government officers since 2019, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The aim is to expedite the implementation of government schemes, promoting quicker execution and enhancing governance.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted that the initiative will leverage an increased budget to support the timely execution of projects, ensuring that government benefits promptly reach citizens. This strategy is designed to foster a 'Developed Delhi' by eliminating delays and reinforcing effective service delivery.