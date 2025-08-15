Endurance in the Rain: Independence Day at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at the Red Fort amid humid conditions on Independence Day. Raincoats were used as light rain was forecasted. Unlike the previous downpour, the rain held back, resulting in heavy air, with humidity reaching 99% in Delhi.
At Delhi's historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his Independence Day address in the midst of persistent humidity. Residents, undeterred by the sticky air, gathered in quiet endurance to mark the national celebration.
As predicted by the India Meteorological Department, light rain prompted attendees to reach for their raincoats. The mist-clad skies and clouds slightly hindered visibility, while humidity soared to 99% by early morning, according to IMD data.
While Thursday's unyielding downpour led to waterlogged neighborhoods and paralyzed traffic, the latest rainfall was gentler, leaving only heavy air and temperatures anticipated to fluctuate between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius.
