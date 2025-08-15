Endurance in the Rain: Independence Day at Red Fort

At Delhi's historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his Independence Day address in the midst of persistent humidity. Residents, undeterred by the sticky air, gathered in quiet endurance to mark the national celebration.

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department, light rain prompted attendees to reach for their raincoats. The mist-clad skies and clouds slightly hindered visibility, while humidity soared to 99% by early morning, according to IMD data.

While Thursday's unyielding downpour led to waterlogged neighborhoods and paralyzed traffic, the latest rainfall was gentler, leaving only heavy air and temperatures anticipated to fluctuate between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)